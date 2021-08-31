Keep the kindling stored away, all of Vancouver Island is still under a complete open fire ban.

Parts of B.C. are starting to see relief, with campfires once again allowed in certain areas, including parts of the Central Coast. However, it’s no change for the island.

“No category 2, no category 3, no campfires,” Coastal Fire Information Officer Dortha Jakobsen tells My Campbell River Now. “That includes tiki torches, fireworks, and burn cages and burn barrels.”

But it seems some aren’t getting the memo. In Campbell River, fire chief Thomas Doherty tells our newsroom that local crews attended ‘numerous’ open fires over the past couple of nights.

And it’s a memo people should really get behind. According to officials, those who violate the burn ban could face a violation ticket for $1,150 or jail time.

The BC Wildfire Service says the open fire bans will remain in place until Oct. 15th, or until the order is rescinded. “Discussions about when the prohibitions will be lifted are ongoing and daily at this point,” Jakobsen says.

She continues, “I think most people are well aware that we’ve had a very hot, dry summer. Our fire danger ratings are still quite high, up to extreme in some areas.”

As of this afternoon, the Coastal Fire Centre, which covers all of Vancouver Island, accounted for 19 of the 224 wildfires currently burning in B.C. Meanwhile, the Kamloops Fire Centre accounts for the most, with a total of 70 wildfires burning in that region.