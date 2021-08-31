An irate customer was more than a wee bit angry at being told to wear a mask. After he was refused service at a Vancouver Island business, police say the man actually started urinating on the floor and counter.

This past Saturday, Aug. 28th just before 9:00 pm, Port Alberni RCMP was called to a disturbance at the 3rd Avenue Dairy Queen.

“The complainant said that an unknown man had been in the restaurant and was causing a disturbance at the front counter by not wearing a mask,” police say.

According to customers, restaurant staff got into a ‘heated discussion’ with the man, and when he was asked to leave, he became verbally aggressive and abusive.

“The suspect initially left the business, only to return shortly after. He pulled down his pants and began to urinate on the floor directly in front of the till, much to the shock and screams of staff and the customers,” says BC RCMP’s Chris Manseau.

At this time, the man’s actions are being investigated as an indecent act, “as it appears that he willfully performed this act with the intent to insult or offend in a public place,” Manseau adds. Anyone with information is asked to call Port Alberni RCMP at (250) 723-2424.