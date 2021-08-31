“On a scale of 1 to 5, do you like the idea of universal beach access?”

That’s one of the first questions that the City of Nanaimo is asking in regards to their plans to expand and improve amenities at Westwood Park.

The city says they are ‘looking for feedback on ideas for First Beach and the entrance at Westwood Road.’

The first ideas proposed are 75 additional standard parking stalls (134 in total), 2 additional accessible parking stalls (6 in total), 840 square metres of additional beach/picnic area, a new playground, a new 3 metre wide multi-use trail, a renovated washroom/lifeguard station, maintaining the non-motorized boat launch, a new emergency access, new trees to be planted in excess of trees removed, a stormwater management feature to capture and filter rainwater, and universally accessible features, including beach and water access that would be wheelchair accessible.

Other new features are also open to discussion, such as a new picnic area, a different amount of new stalls, a different parking-lot arrangement, and other options.

To have your say in what you’d like to see come to Westwood Park, you are encouraged to fill out the survey here. The survey will run until October 12th.