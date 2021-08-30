The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a missing woman.

27 year-old Karlee Pelletier has not been seen or heard from since August 19th. She had been staying at a local emergency shelter since August 2nd. She does not carry a cellphone.

Pelletier is described as a Caucasian woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’6, and RCMP note she does not have ‘any apparent health issues.’

Anyone with information on her or her whereabouts are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # # 2021-31814.