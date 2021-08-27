RCMP nabbed a multiple offender who had recently stolen the catalytic converter from a van owned by the Nanaimo Boys and Girls Club.

The theft was caught on camera early last Friday morning, which was sawed off of the van at around 6:30am. The theft left staff devastated that they weren’t able to transport their youth to several planned outings, which had to be canceled.

However, later that morning Manager Linda Janes spotted the thief riding a bike and carrying the converter. They called RCMP and followed him from a safe distance. The converter was seized, and taken to a nearby muffler shop, which determined it had been taken from the vehicle in question.

RCMP say, “This theft not only put the safety of the children at risk but forced the cancellation of several outings, and cost the Boys and Girls Club around $500 to replace the catalytic converter.”

He was arrested at around 10:30am, and faces charges of possession of stolen property, theft under 5-thousand dollars, obstruction, and breach of probation.

He was released from custody while police investigate the various charges he faces.