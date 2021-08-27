Nanaimo’s Beban Park immunization clinic temporarily closes, Vax Van available
Picture provided by the City of Nanaimo.
The COVID-19 immunization clinic has been temporarily closed today while the facility undergoes maintenance and transitions to a new space in the auditorium.
Those who planned to drop in can instead visit the Vax Van, which is at the Nanaimo Canadian Tire at 4585 Uplands Drive between 1-6 pm.
The immunization clinic will reopen with its regular hours on Saturday, however, come September 1st, hours will change.
The new clinic hours will be between 12:30-7pm Tuesday through Friday, 9am-3:30pm on Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays.