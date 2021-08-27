Picture provided by the City of Nanaimo.

The COVID-19 immunization clinic has been temporarily closed today while the facility undergoes maintenance and transitions to a new space in the auditorium.

Those who planned to drop in can instead visit the Vax Van, which is at the Nanaimo Canadian Tire at 4585 Uplands Drive between 1-6 pm.

The immunization clinic will reopen with its regular hours on Saturday, however, come September 1st, hours will change.

The new clinic hours will be between 12:30-7pm Tuesday through Friday, 9am-3:30pm on Saturdays, closed Sundays and Mondays.