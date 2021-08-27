As if we’re not already paying a lot at the pumps, don’t be shocked if you head out to fill up your tank on Friday.

In Nanaimo, most stations currently sit at 162.9 cents per litre.

But gas price analyst and Canadians for Affordable Energy president, Dan McTeague says gas prices are expected to increase by 4 or 5 cents per litre this weekend across B.C.

According to McTeague, the jump is due to an increase in the cost of wholesale gasoline.

“We are short on oil and that is starting to affect everyone at the pumps. It’s going to get a lot worse here as days go on but we will leave that for down the road,” he explains. “It does mean that these high prices are here to stay.”

– with files from Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com staff