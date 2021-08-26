Nanaimo RCMP are hoping the public could shed some light on the identity of an early-morning jewelry thief.

He’s described as caucasian, in his early 20s, wearing a baggy jacket with lettering on the sleeves. RCMP describe him as ‘extremely thin,’ as he fit through a window that was 12 inches wide.

At around 5:40am on August 10th, the suspect broke into the Gold and Silver Guy jewelry shop on 619 Townsite Road without tripping the alarm.

He stole several jewelry pieces and other items, including coins, $2 bills and an antique scale.

After failing to break into another display case, the suspect left the business. While the alarm was armed, for ‘unknown reasons,’ it did not sound.

The owner of the business told RCMP that one hour prior to the break-in, two men with bandannas over their faces were shining flashlights into the business.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-29882.