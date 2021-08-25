If you’re a police officer on Vancouver Island, expect the unexpected: So says RCMP, after they literally ‘put the brakes’ on a speeding car clocked going 35 kilometers over the speed limit.

This past Saturday (Aug. 21st), officers with the BC Highway Patrol in Parksville spotted a Ford Escort driving northbound at 125 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

After investigating, it was determined that the car had no operating hand or foot brake.

According to an RCMP release, “The car drove past the officer who immediately noticed that the driver had a stressed look on her face and had both hands off the steering wheel, gesturing wildly.”

They say the officer quickly caught up to the driver and realized she was not stopping due to a lack of working brakes. He then maneuvered his car in front of her’s, using it as the brakes to safely bring the Escort to a stop. No injuries or damage were reported.

However, the driver, a 33-year-old woman who provided a false name at first, was prohibited from driving and had outstanding warrants out for her arrest, RCMP note.

Earlier that day, the Escort, which did not belong to her, was reported running several red lights in Nanaimo. The car wasn’t insured and it had the wrong license plates.

Police say the woman was handed a three-day ‘Immediate Roadside Prohibition’ after providing a mandatory roadside breath test.

“BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) in Parksville is continuing the investigation into this incident. The woman was served numerous violation tickets and released from custody on an ‘Appearance Notice’ for a future Court date in Nanaimo. The vehicle was impounded,” RCMP adds.

They continue, “Police always expect the unexpected, and this incident demonstrates how BCHP officers work every day to make our highways safer together. Police remind drivers to obey the rules of the road and ensure your vehicle is safe to drive.”