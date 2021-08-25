The city of Nanaimo is asking for resident feedback on their plans to ‘provide a Downtown “hub” for Nanaimo’s transit system.’

It hopes to include new plaza and park spaces, improved cycle and pedestrian connections, and streetscape upgrades.

The city states it’s trying to explore ways to ‘increase accessibility and desirability in the area, promote redevelopment along the Terminal Corridor and create a vibrant pedestrian realm’ by making ‘strong walking and cycling networks.’ It also hopes to promote local businesses by renovating the area.

It may also serve as a permanent home for a transit exchange between Terminal Avenue and Shaw Lane.

Residents are encouraged to chip in their ideas starting August 26th until October 4th through the city’s online survey.

“In acquiring these lands, Council has made a significant investment to revitalize downtown,” says Mayor Leonard Krog. “Our staff and consultant team have prepared design options which we want to share with the public to get feedback. I encourage everyone, with an interest in the downtown, to visit the project website, tell us what you like about the preliminary designs and what could be improved.”

Upgrading the area, the city says, is parts of its Economic Health Pillar of the 2019-2022 Strategic Plan. More information is available here.