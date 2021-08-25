Sunshine Coast RCMP thank the public for all of the tips from the public that helped them locate 58 year old Scott Keith Atwood. The suspect has been arrested in Powell River.

————————-

Sunshine Coast RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Scott Keith Atwood (58 years old) who is wanted on several Immigration Violations.

They say Atwood entered Canada illegally after being charged with multiple offences out of Washoe County in Nevada. Atwood has being using the alias Keith Scott Elliott.

Atwood was last seen in Sechelt on August 24th near the McDonalds on Sunshine Coast Highway. Atwood is 6′ tall with greying blond hair, blue eyes, medium build wearing a long trench coat and hat.

Atwood has been seen walking with his two 8 month old cattledogs named Kate and Charlie. Atwood may be trying make his way to Powell River. Atwood is not known to have a vehicle so will most likely be hitch hiking.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Atwood, please call the RCMP at 604-885-2266 and do not approach him yourself.