Anyone who believes they witnessed an assault on July 20th in downtown Nanaimo is being asked to come forward by RCMP.

RCMP believe the assault happened at 11pm on July 19th and 1am on July 20th by Front Street, Terminal Avenue, Comox Road and Esplanade Street.

The victim, a 37-year old man who recently arrived in Nanaimo, was transported to the hospital ‘for what was initially believed to be for medical reasons only.’ However, RCMP now believe he was assaulted. He remains in serious condition.

Those with dashcam footage or information about this incident are asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file number # 2021-29170.