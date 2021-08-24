The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a missing youth and a missing woman.

16 year-old Brandon Sheldon was last seen on August 17th at 2:30. He did not return home that evening, and his caretakers searched Nanaimo for two days afterwards to no avail. He was reported missing on the 19th.

He’s described as Caucasian with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’11, and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bomber style jacket, white T-shirt, grey pants, and a black and white hat.

Anyone with information on him or his whereabouts are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-31371.

Nanaimo RCMP are also seeking 36 year-old Shannon Lettington, who was last seen on August 14th.

Lettington told her family that she was planning on hitchhiking to Ontario. Since then, her family have not been able to get into contact with her. Investigators believe she is still on the island.

Lettington is described as a Caucasian woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’0, and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her or her whereabouts are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-30946.