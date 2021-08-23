Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help looking for a missing woman.

36-year-old Shannon Lettington is from Nanaimo and has been missing since August 14th.

Lettington told her family that she was planning on hitchhiking to Ontario and have not heard from her since. They are concerned for her safety and well-being. Investigators believe that she is still on Vancouver Island.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-30946.