A steady rise in COVID vaccinations hasn’t put much of a dent in the number of new cases in B.C.

From Friday to Monday, the province reported 1,711 new ones, including 768 in the Interior Health region. Of the active cases, 133 people are in hospital and 80 are in intensive care.

That being said, 76.1 percent of BC adults and 74.9 percent of those 12 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Of the new cases, 133 were in the Island Health region, bringing the total active cases on the island to 401.

Island Health also reported one COVID-related death over the weekend.