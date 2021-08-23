BC Transit is looking for feedback on a future system along the Sunshine Coast.

“The feedback provided will help develop the Sunshine Coast Transit Future Action Plan,” stated the service, “which is a document outlining transit priorities for the Sunshine Coast Transit System over the next 5-7 years.”

The action plan details the system that runs between the Langdale Ferry Terminal to Sechelt and Halfmoon Bay. It includes 14 ‘heavy and medium duty’ busses.

BC Transit is asking residents to inform them of what works well with existing transit services, and what could be improved.

It began asking for feedback on August 20th, and will conclude its survey on September 17th.

Paper surveys are available at the Gibsons and Area Community Centre, the Gibsons Senior Society, the Sechelt Aquatic Centre, and the Sechelt Seniors Centre.

More information, the schedule, and an online survey is available here.