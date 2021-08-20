Photograph courtesy of Facebook. Taken by Lisa Jean Rutzebeck.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Bush Creek Fish Hatchery because of the Mount Hayes Wildfire.

This after an evacuation alert was placed for 20 properties in the Bush Creek Area earlier today.

The public is being advised to avoid the area of the Cowichan Valley Regional Trail in the Christie Falls area.

Officials will be going door-to-door in areas affected by evacuation orders in the future, to ensure that all those in those areas are made aware.

The next update is expected at 5:30pm Friday.