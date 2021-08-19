The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating a man’s death following a welfare check last week on Thursday.

On August 12, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m., frontline officers from the Nanaimo RCMP responded to a residence to conduct a welfare check after receiving information from the Kelowna RCMP. Once inside, police located a man who was deceased. His death was considered suspicious and the Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crime Unit was called to take conduct of the homicide investigation, with assistance from Kelowna RCMP.

The man has since been identified as 30-year-old Ryan Mosher, who recently moved to Nanaimo from Kelowna. The RCMP is identifying Mr. Mosher in the hopes that it will assist in advancing the investigation.

We strongly believe Mr. Mosher’s death is an isolated incident and the general public is not considered to be at risk, states Cst. Derek Balderston of the Nanaimo RCMP. Investigators have spoken to numerous people both from Kelowna and Nanaimo to assist in establishing what may have occurred.

In a Facebook post by Twyla Mosher, Ryan is described as having worked with the homeless in Kelowna, and that he moved to Nanaimo to start a new job.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information that you believe may be relevant to contact the Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit at 250-754-2345.