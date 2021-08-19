Sunshine Coast RCMP had a busy day on the 15th in Sechelt.

On August 15th, on Highway 101 near Field Road, RCMP say a westbound motorcycle crossed over a double-solid yellow line to pass a car, and ended up breaking the driver side mirror by clipping it.

The driver of the car pulled over, but the motorcyclist who ‘appeared to be part of a group’ rode away without stopping. The driver managed to get the license plate number of the driver, and the incident is still under investigation.

On the same day in the 5500 block of Wharf Avenue, a vehicle with a tow hitch allegedly backed up into a second vehicle, damaging its bumper. The driver of the first vehicle refused to provide his details and drove from the scene, but his vehicle details were noted and the incident was believed to be caught on security video.

That same night before midnight, a business in the 5600 block of Inlet Avenue had its door pried open, triggering an alarm. When police attended, they found that the suspect had left without stealing anything. The suspect also pried open a vending machine, but supposedly was not able to take anything before fleeing. RCMP are continuing to investigate.