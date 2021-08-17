$45,425 worth of firefighting and personal protective equipment is going to be bought by the Regional District of Nanaimo for local volunteer fire departments.

The money will be going towards a new forestry-mounted fire suppression pump for the Bow Horn Bay department, four new Mark-3 Pumps for the Coombs-Hilliers and Errington departments, and lastly, new PPE, tools and equipment for Extension, Nanoose, and Dashwood departments.

The district was recently approved for six grants, totalling the $45 thousand.

“These grants enable the RDN to put new equipment in the hands of our dedicated volunteer firefighters as well as enhance emergency services training and best practices to better respond to emergencies,” said Tyler Brown, RDN Chair. “We are grateful to the granting agencies for their support and helping the RDN be even more resilient and responsive when faced with an emergency.”

The RDN also received $18,200 for their Training and Exercise Enhancement program.

“The Training and Exercise Enhancement grant will enable Emergency Operations Centre staff to reinforce a common level of knowledge, skills and abilities through educational sessions and a tabletop exercise to brainstorm ideas, train personnel in their roles, make connections, identify dependencies and resource gaps and examine how emergency plans are used,” stated the district.

Since January 2021, the RDN has received $503,724 in grants towards enhancing emergency services in the district.