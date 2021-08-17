Starting on Friday, August 20th, residents of the South Pender Harbour shouldn’t be watering their lawns.

“Due to the long stretch of hot, dry weather this summer, South Pender Harbour residents and businesses are encouraged to follow Stage 2 water conservation regulations to help maintain supply for the remainder of the summer,” says Remko Rosenboom, General Manager of Infrastructure Services at the SCRD.

Stage 2 means that while watering lawns are banned, residents can still water shrubs and plants at specific times of the day, as well as wash off their boats and vehicles.

Residents can water plants ‘two days per week on Thursday and Sunday for even numbered addresses from 7:00am to 9:00am and on Wednesday and Saturday for odd numbered addresses from 7:00am to 9:00am.’

Meanwhile, the Eastbourne Water System has been at level 4 watering restrictions since July. All outdoor watering has been banned.

Residents in the South Pender Harbour who do not abide by the restrictions could face a $300 fine issued by bylaw officers, and the fine will increase if restrictions do.