Around 175 new units of residential space were given the go-ahead to be built in Nanaimo.

At the last city council meeting, the council unanimously awarded permits to two development projects.

The properties are at 361 Albert Street, not too far from the waterfront, and 6030 Linley Valley Drive – in the Longwood neighbourhood.

The Albert Street property will be a smaller, five-story, 22-unit complex, which has a unique design, as it will be partially built into a hill. It’ll have 21 single-bedroom units and one two-bedroom suite, along with a single live/work studio.

The Linley Valley project is of a large scale, featuring three buildings and a total of 152 rental units. There will be 43 studio apartments along with 45 one-bedroom, 59 two-bedroom, and five three-bedroom options.

You can find renderings of the Albert Street development here, and the Linley Valley development here.