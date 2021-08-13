As temperatures heat up across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, the district of Nanaimo is reminding its residents that cooling centers are available across the region.

In Nanaimo, the Nanaimo Harbour Front Public Library, North Public Library, Wellington Public Library, Cineplex – Galaxy Movie Theatre, Landmark Cinemas, Woodgrove Centre Mall, North Town Centre Mall, and Country Club Centre Mall are listed as cooling spaces.

On Gabriola Island, the Gabriola Museum, public library, and senior’s center are all offered as cooling spaces.

For Oceanside, Oceanside Place, Qualicum Beach Public Library, Parksville Public Library, and Bowser Public Library are available. Oceanside Place will have a limited supply of bottled water on site. Refill station available for anyone with their own bottle.

For the districts of Sechelt and Gibsons, the Gibsons and Area Community Centre and the Sechelt Aquatic Centre are two options to choose from.

If you’re unsure of where to cool off, seek out public libraries, shopping centers, and recreational facilities.