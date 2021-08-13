When a bomb threat was reported to the Nanaimo RCMP on Wednesday, officers were left ‘scratching their heads.’

At around 5:30pm in a business in the northern half of Nanaimo, RCMP say ‘a local woman thought it was funny to call in a bomb threat to get out of working with another employee.’

She reportedly texted a co-worker about the joke, who then reported the incident to the RCMP.

An officer and a police services dog attended the business, but did not locate any bombs on site. The RCMP say that the officer spoke directly to the woman and how her actions could have lead to criminal code charges. RCMP say the woman was ‘mortified’ and apologized to everyone involved.

“Were not known for our humor when dealing with police incidents, especially those involving explosives, “ said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.