Children aged 12 and under will have free access to BC Transit and TransLink services beginning Sept. 1.

When the program starts, around 370,000 kids are expected to be eligible to ride for free.

“We are excited to launch a program that will benefit parents and caregivers and make life more affordable for families across B.C.,” said Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure. “As we rebuild transit systems and ridership after the pandemic, this new program will encourage people to get onboard with the potential to save families hundreds of dollars every year.”

BC Transit and TransLink will have some different regulations during the program’s rollout.

Those aged 12 and older must accompany children five and under for BC Transit.

TransLink fare-gated services will require fare paying people to tap those aged 12 and under.

An adult must accompany children using HandyDART services.

“Free transit for children 12 and under makes life more affordable for families,” said Premier John Horgan. “Taking public transit is a great choice. It offers a cleaner, low-carbon way of getting around that works for people, communities and the environment.”

Additional details about the program can be found here.