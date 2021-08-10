The Sunshine Coast Regional District (SCRD) has declared Stage 4 (severe) water conservation regulations for water users on the Chapman Water System, effective at Noon today, Tuesday August 10th, and until further notice,

Stage 4 water conservation regulations means a BAN ON ALL OUTDOOR USE OF SCRD DRINKING

WATER. Under these drought conditions, water use priorities focus on water for human health,

firefighting and environmental flow requirements.

Groundwater sources in Langdale, Soames Point and Granthams Landing will follow Stage 2 water

conservation regulations.

Customers on SCRD water in Pender Harbour, Earl’s Cove and Egmont will follow Stage 1 until further notice.

Eastbourne Water System will remain at Stage 4.

PLEASE DO NOT:

• Use tap water for any outdoor water use, this includes tap water through garden hoses, watering

cans, irrigation systems or laid sprinklers

• Fill swimming pools, hot tubs, wading pools, garden ponds and fountains

• Wash driveways, sidewalks, vehicles, boats or other equipment

• Use power washers

“Due to dry weather and the ongoing high community demand, the water level at Chapman Lake has

dropped quickly over the last several weeks. This past weekend, Chapman Lake received a very

minimal (6 millimetres) amount of rain and the water supply to the customers on the Chapman water

system is not guaranteed if the current dry weather continues into the fall,” says Remko Rosenboom,

General Manager of Infrastructure Services at the SCRD. “Now more than ever, we really need the

community to stop using drinking water for outdoor use and to conserve as much as possible inside the

home.”

“In our Province we are seeing wildfires devastating communities,” says Matt Treit, Manager of

Protective Services with the SCRD. “With more drought like conditions in the forecast it is of the upmost

importance that we have water for fire suppression on the Coast, on behalf of all of our Fire Chiefs I ask

that Sunshine Coast residents please obey water regulations and help protect our valuable water

supply.”

SCRD staff patrol neighbourhoods on a regular basis to enforce regulations. Staff follow up on all

complaints received. The SCRD will issue warnings to properties in violation of regulations and provide

information about water conservation regulations. If there is continued non-compliance, bylaw officers

will issue a Bylaw Enforcement Notice and a fine of $500.

Complaints may be submitted through www.scrd.ca/bylaw-complaint-form, 604-885-6806, or

infrastructure@scrd.ca.

In response to local drought conditions, the Sunshine Coast Regional District is taking the following

steps to manage its own water consumption and water use:

• Sports fields are no longer being irrigated.

• The hot tub at the Sechelt Aquatic Centre will not reopen until Stage 4 water conservation

regulations are lifted.

• The water park at Shirley Macey Park has been closed.

• The vehicle fleet, as well as BC Transit buses are no longer being washed.

• The annual water main flushing program has been postponed in the Chapman water system area.

In addition to water conservation measures, the SCRD will start diverting water from Edwards Lake

shortly and is working to deploy an emergency backup system to access additional water at Chapman

Lake.

Visit www.scrd.ca/Sprinkling-Regulations for details on water conservation regulations.