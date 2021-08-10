Everyone’s okay after an accident between a pickup truck and a semi yesterday.

The RCMP says the 36 year old driver of the truck was waiting for the light to change, at the intersection of the Island Highway and the Nanaimo Parkway.

While tending to his toddler, the driver’s foot came off the brake, and his truck moved into the intersection.

A passing semi hit the truck before veering off into the ditch.

The pickup was totally destroyed. The semi had minor damage. Both drivers and the toddler were unharmed.