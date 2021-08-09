The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Robert Knight.

He’s described as Caucasian, 6’ with white hair and blue eyes. He weighs 177 pounds.

His pickup truck was ‘recently’ found abandoned on Fry St in Nanaimo.

His immediate family has tried to locate him, but has been unsuccessful.

The RCMP did not provide what date Knight was reported missing.

Anyone with information on him or his whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-27947.

UPDATE:

Knight has been located safe and unharmed.