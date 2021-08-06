(Left Image: provided by Gravenhurst IDA Pharmacy Facebook Page; Right image: provided by Ontario Government)

Health Canada updated Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine product information to mention rare reports of Bell’s Palsy.

The possible side effect is described as typically temporary weakness or paralysis on one side of the face following vaccination.

Cases of the side effect have been reported in a small number of people in Canada and internationally.

The Moderna vaccine label already contains safety information about reported cases of Bell’s Palsy following vaccination. The agency is continuing to assess this issue for all authorized COVID-19 vaccines in Canada.

The agency advises anyone who experiences any combination of the following symptoms after getting their shot to seek medical attention: