On August 14th and 15th, plastic bags labelled ‘free’ and various items may be popping up on curbs in Nanaimo neighborhoods.

The City of Nanaimo is hosting its annual ‘Reuse Rendezvous,’ which it hopes will ‘keep useful items from going to waste by providing Nanaimo households an opportunity to give old household items a new lease on life.’

Items such as toys, sporting goods, furniture, books, and bikes were specifically encouraged.

The city asks that anyone wanting to participate mark their unwanted goods with a ‘FREE’ sign. Residents are asked to not block pathways or sidewalks, and to remove any leftover items by August 16th.

“Our annual city-wide swap meet is a great opportunity to declutter (or reclutter!) your homes and have fun seeking out treasures across our community,” said Mayor Leonard Krog. “Not to mention, you are contributing to greener Nanaimo by extending the life of household items and diverting waste from the landfill.”

The city encourages ‘bargain lovers’ to scour the city for ‘great finds.’