Until September 8th, the Sechelt landfill cannot accept tires or paint, among other items.

The inability to process the items is due to construction of the landfill’s new dropoff area, which the district says has shifted priorities towards ‘the most essential items for drop-off.’ The Sunshine Coast Regional District states that non-priority items should be dropped off at other facilities along the coast.

“We regret the short notice period for users of the landfill, however for the construction to continue, we have to stop accepting some items,” says Robyn Cooper, Manager of Solid Waste Services. “We expect that construction is going to continue for another six weeks and really do appreciate the patience of the community while this important work is being done.”

The drop-off center is expected to be completed by early September.

Until then, tires, paint, appliances filled with freon or ammonia are accepted at;

Tires: various locations

Paint: Gibsons recycling depot or GRIPS

Appliances with freon: Gibsons Recycling Depot

Appliances with ammonia: Pender harbour Transfer Station

For residents needing to dispose of pesticides and flammable materials, they’re asked to hold onto them until September 8th.