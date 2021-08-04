It has never been easier to get a COVID-19 vaccine: Clinics across British Columbia are offering walk-in doses today (Photo: Ethan Morneau, staff)

Today’s the day the government has set aside for a COVID-19 vaccination blitz.

‘Walk-in Wednesday’ kicks off today, with clinics across the province offering walk-in doses. This includes Nanaimo immunization clinics, located within the Cedar Community Centre (2388 Cedar Rd.) and Beban Park (2300 Bowen Rd.)

The Province says it has set aside a total of 20,000 Pfizer and Moderna doses for the big day, with anyone aged 12 and older eligible for their first shot of vaccine, and anyone vaccinated before June 16th eligible for their second.

As Health Minister Adrian Dix puts it, “If you’ve been putting it off, now is your chance.”

There’s no need to register or phone before you arrive, but you’re asked to bring photo ID, and if you’re getting dose 2, your immunization record card.

As of yesterday, 81.4 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose, while 67.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

But as COVID-19 cases climb, ‘Walk-in Wednesday’ is a push to get even more people inoculated.

Over the four-day B.C. Day long weekend, the province reported 742 new cases. Of those, 42 were in the Island Health region and 115 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River.

READ MORE: B.C. adds 742 new COVID cases over B.C. Day weekend, 42 on Vancouver Island

“The best way for all of us to keep each other safe and get back to normal is to get fully vaccinated,” adds Dix.

He continues, “Thanks to the efforts of millions of British Columbians, we’re doing an amazing job getting more than 81 per cent of people 12 and older vaccinated with their first dose. We know there are people out there though who have not had the chance or have been hesitant to get the shot. ‘Walk-in Wednesday’ and our ‘Vax For BC’ push is an easy way for those people to get vaccinated.”

The full list of COVID-19 immunization clinics Island-wide can be found here.