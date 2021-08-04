Grace Smiley, who was reported missing on Aug.1st and may be in Victoria, Nanaimo or Vancouver. (Supplied by the Comox Valley RCMP)

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for help in its search for a missing teenaged girl.

Sixteen-year-old Grace Smiley was reported missing on Aug. 1st and may be in Victoria, Nanaimo or Vancouver.

She’s described as Caucasian, 5’10” tall, and 140 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes. She has a piercing in her right ear.

She was last seen wearing:

black leggings

white Adidas sneakers

tie-died hoody

black tank-top

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321