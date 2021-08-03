Police in Nanaimo say a man is in hospital suffering life-threatening injuries, after reportedly losing control of his off-road motorcycle.

Around noon today (Tuesday), the RCMP says the man crashed in the 3700-block of Rock City Road, with speed possibly playing a factor.

An investigation is now underway, and police say Rock City Road will be closed for the ‘foreseeable future’ as investigators examine the scene. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Ocean Pearl Terrace, with westbound traffic diverted onto Barrington Road.

The Nanaimo RCMP is now asking any drivers who were in the area to come forward, checking their dashcam for video of the crash or pre-collision driving. You can reach them at (250) 754-2345, quoting file #2021-28904.