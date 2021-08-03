When a man was reported with a gun in the parking lot adjacent to Walmart in the Woodgrove Centre, it ‘didn’t take long’ for Nanaimo RCMP to respond.

At around 10am on July 30th, a man was reported loading bullets into a .45 calibre handgun. When police attended, they arrested a 22 year-old man and located a CO2 replica Remington 1875 revolver.

The replica revolver is an airgun that accepts BB’s and pellets, though they can look very similar to regular bullets. It frequently lists for around $130.

When the individual explained the gun to police, he was ‘extremely apologetic and willingly turned the replica firearm over to officers for safe-keeping.’ He was released without being charged.

“Not only was it foolish to bring the firearm out in a parking lot, it was extremely dangerous. His actions diverted officers from their regular duties, and prevented them from responding to other calls for service, “said Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

The RCMP state that the replica gun will be destroyed.