The ferry from Nanaimo to Gabriola Island is pictured on April 3rd, 2019. (Supplied by James Wood, MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

A downed power line in the intersection on Front Street and the Gabriola ferry terminal has stalled ferries in the Nanaimo dock.

The Gabriola to Nanaimo ferry expects to unload its car-bound passengers at around 11:10am. Foot passengers were allowed to leave at 11:00am.

Until the power line is cleared, passengers at the terminal must stay on the ferry.

BC Hydro attended the scene to fix the wire. The Nanaimo Fire Department stated that the cause of the wire’s falling is currently unknown.

UPDATE 11:27AM:

Car-bound passengers have been allowed to unload.