Residents in Gibsons and Sechelt looking for a place to cool off during the weekend are in luck.

The Gibsons and Area Community Centre will be open from 6am to 8pm today, and 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

The Sechelt Aquatic Centre will be open from 6am to 9pm today, and 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

Both centers will provide bottled water to anyone who needs it.

The Sunshine Regional District says that they are available until Saturday evening, as temperatures are due to drop to the mid 20’s on Sunday.