As the coast reaches its 43rd day with no rain, the Sunshine Coast Regional District says that it’s imperative residents conserve water during the long weekend.

“During the last heatwave, the Chapman Water Treatment Plant was at capacity as we saw a significant spike in water use,” says Remko Rosenboom, General Manager of Infrastructure Services. “This spike strained our system to its maximum capability so please conserve water and follow the Stage 3 water conservation regulations.”

Currently, the Chapman Water System is at Stage 3, Eastbourne is at Stage 4, while all other water systems are at Stage 1.

The SCRD requests that residents in more restricted areas take shorter showers, run washing machines only with full loads, and to fix leaks as soon as possible.

It also requests that any visitors to the district be made aware of the restrictions as soon as providers are able to.

A map of current restriction areas, as well as specifics for water restriction levels, is available here.