As a ‘mini’ heatwave grips Vancouver Island, the regional district of Nanaimo is offering cooling centers to the public.

Libraries, shopping centres, and recreational facilities have been regularly open to the public for cooling purposes.

The RDN’s Oceanside Place Arena is also open for people who need to cool off from 8am to 4pm on the weekdays, and open outside its normal hours on Saturday— from 1pm to 5pm. If the heat warning is extended until Sunday, it will also be open to the public on Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. The public is encouraged to cool off in the lobby, and to refill water bottles.

The RDN has also provided bottled water to Mount Arrowsmith Salvation Army to distribute to visitors to their soup kitchen at 187 Alberni Highway and foodbank at 886 Wembley Road in Parksville.

More information about the heatwave is available here.