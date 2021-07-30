Members of the Sunshine Coast’s volunteer fire department will be touring the province to fight active wildfires.

On July 25th, a request made to the SCRD’s departments was answered by Roberts Creek Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Sean Hatanaka, and Lieutenant Russell Monkman. They were joined by the Halfmoon Bay Volunteer Fire Department’s Captain Kody Raymond and Firefighter Kaiden Daroon.

The four left for Spences Bridge, north of Lytton along with a fire engine from Roberts Creek.

“Thankfully we are currently in a position where our local response needs can be met with personnel on the Coast, so these firefighters were able to deploy with one of our fire trucks, all costs will be covered through an emergency provincial fund,” says Matt Treit, Manager of Protective Services at the SCRD. “They will gain invaluable experience in the coming weeks, which will benefit our training and response to wildfire situations on the Sunshine Coast.”

The four will be in the area for two weeks after their deployment to ‘support as wildfires burn in the interior of the province.’