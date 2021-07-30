Grab your pots and pans, it’s time to make some noise for British Columbia’s front-line workers.

On Monday at 7:00 pm, officials invite B.C.’ers to engage in public cheer, stepping outside to salute healthcare workers, first responders, and others working through the pandemic, maintaining essential services and supply lines.

It’s also a way to acknowledge the efforts of those battling wildfires, expressing gratitude and appreciation for their hard work, Premier John Horgan says.

Fire crews from across the province — including Vancouver Island — are on the fire lines, battling the blazes that continue to ravage west Canada.

To date, 241 active wildfires are burning in B.C., scorching over 454,000 hectares. Eighty of those fires are in the Kamloops Fire Centre, with just three in the Coastal Fire Centre, which includes Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

“We owe so much to so many,” Horgan says.

He continues, “There are so many people in this province who continue day in and day out to help, protect and support others. They are the heart of British Columbia, and they should be celebrated this year on B.C. Day.”

The salute to front-line workers is part of ‘Vax for BC’, the latest step in the campaign to help as many B.C.’ers as possible get vaccinated.

On Vancouver Island, Island Health’s ‘Vax Van’ is hitting the streets, making it easier for locals to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The van has already visited a handful of communities, including Duncan and Nanaimo, stopping at popular parks, beaches, and malls. ‘Vax Van’ is making its way to the Comox Valley and Campbell River in the coming weeks.

According to the province ‘Vax for BC’ will also include the first provincewide ‘Walk-in Wednesday’. On August 4th, clinics throughout the province will reserve about 20,000 doses for walk-in vaccinations for anyone 12-years and older who still need their first dose, or people eligible to receive their second dose.