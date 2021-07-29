The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking public assistance in the investigation of an attack against a homeless man on July 10th.

A small car allegedly ran over him and then a passenger pepper sprayed him.

A picture of the car has been released. The picture shows the vehicle moments after the incident as it turned onto Victoria Ave from 102 Street.

The victim, Charles Samuel Salter, age 45, is currently receiving treatment in the Nanaimo hospital.

RCMP request that anyone who has information on the car or occupants to call their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-25532.