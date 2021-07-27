"Hand-crafted of white stained concrete, this playful companion dog welcomes visitors to our park and invites imagination. The artist, A. Prévost, wanted to create a sculpture that children would love to interact with. What would you name this dog? Located at Maffeo Sutton Park. Photo by Denise Tierney." -City of Nanaimo, regarding this 2021 Temporary Public Art piece.

The City of Nanaimo is hoping to decorate some of its public spaces with art from local artists.

The Temporary Public Art Program is calling for submissions for its 2022 displays.

The process to apply for the program has changed. Any applicants must provide a statement of interest, resume and images of previous work. From there, a shortlist of applicants will be selected, with a full proposal offered. Completed projects are to be realized in 2022. Application forms are available here and here.

Artists are able to propose various different works that ‘vary in scale, scope, and medium’ and can be integrated into nearby landscape or architecture.

“The Temporary Public Art Program supports artists in the creation of new works, by providing necessary resources and staff support through the course of project development and realization,” says the City’s website.