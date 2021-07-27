The BC government will be sending out more mobile vaccination clinics across the province as part of Vax for BC.

“With more than 80% of eligible people in B.C. vaccinated with their first dose and more than 60% fully vaccinated, we have made tremendous progress in our vaccine rollout,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The next few weeks is a great opportunity for everyone not yet fully vaccinated to take advantage of the number of Vax for BC opportunities throughout B.C.”

The province states that the weeks ahead will see their vaccine strategy shift towards ‘more local public health clinics, community outreach efforts, mobile programs and pop-up clinics’, which is able to target specific communities ‘where the need is greatest.’

Vax for BC will launch today and run until late August, and plans to ‘get more people vaccinated with their first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine’ to those who want them.

“The rollout of mass COVID-19 vaccinations for B.C. has been the effort of a lifetime, and this accomplishment is shared by every health-care worker who has helped us stay safe, every front-line worker who has kept our communities going and every person in B.C. who has chosen to be vaccinated – I am thankful to each and every one of you,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “For those who have not yet been vaccinated, it is easier than ever to get your first or second dose. Join the millions of people in our province who have taken this step, not just for themselves, but for their larger community.”

On August 4th, clinics across the province will reserving 20,000 doses for walk-in vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older still needing their first dose or people eligible to receive their second dose.

The province states that as more British Columbians get vaccinated, it will refocus priorities towards ‘vaccine efforts from mass clinics onto programs targeting the hardest to reach people.’

The full press conference regarding Vax for BC is available below.