Firefighters from across the Regional District of Nanaimo will be helping to fight the wildfires in Osoyoos, sending both staff and equipment.

“Our local firefighters are well trained and equipped for interface wildfire suppression and are always willing to help others in need,” said Tyler Brown, RDN Chair. “We are fortunate that we have the capacity to free up some of our resources to assist this very serious situation in Osoyoos and our thoughts are with all who are affected by the wildfires.”

The district has confirmed so far that the Errington Volunteer Fire Department and Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department have been able to support efforts in Osoyoos.

On July 22nd, Errington department sent their spare engine with a three person crew, while the Coombs-Hilliers department sent a water tender with a two person crew. Both teams will be deployed for two weeks.

The Nk’Mip Creek fire— the one affecting Osoyoos— is classified as Out of Control and has burnt an estimated 6,800 hectares.

An interactive map of what portions of Osoyoos have received evacuation orders is available here.