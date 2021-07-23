With the fire danger rating sitting at ‘high’ for the Sunshine Coast, the district is requesting that residents take extra precautions and take all steps necessary to reduce the risk of fires.

“A ban on all open fires, including campfires and chimineas, has been in effect since June 30th, said Matt Treit, Sunshine Coast Regional District Manager of Protective Services. “We ask that the public please take that prohibition seriously, and also request that anyone who operates guest accommodations let their visitors know about the ban. Additionally, we urge people who smoke to be sure cigarette butts are fully extinguished before placing them into a fire-safe receptacle.”

The Sunshine Coast Regional District, shíshάlh Nation, District of Sechelt and Town of Gibsons all ask that residents be cautious when using tools or equipment that could cause sparks.

More information on safely using tools, preventing wildfires, and current bans is available here.