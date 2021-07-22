Sunshine Coast RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Ford flatbed truck.

The truck was stolen from Jasper Road in west Sechelt last night (Wednesday, July 21). The truck is a white 2012 Ford F550 with a 12 foot flatbed carrying a crane and several tool boxes. Truck has a BC license plate PV9139 attached.

Vehicle is pictured below but did not have the crane attached when the photo was taken. If anyone has seen this truck please call Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.