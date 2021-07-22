Nanaimo RCMP is seeking help from the public to find Chelsie Boyd.

The 37-year-old lives in Nanaimo, but police say she may have travelled to the Lower Mainland. She’s known to use emergency shelters and could be in the company of her partner, Richard Wood.

Boyd’s described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands at around 5-foot-8.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chelsie Boyd is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 754-2345, quoting file #2021-26339.