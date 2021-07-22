The province is raising the general working age from 12 to 16.

The new changes to employment standards will also define the types of jobs appropriate for those under 16.

The government says these new rules bring B.C. in line with international standards for children’s employment.

They’ll come into force on Oct. 15th, to allow employers and children who are already working to adjust to the new requirements.

“Work experience can be a rewarding growth opportunity for young people, but it should never compromise their safety,” said labour minister Harry Bains.

“We know that most employers make safety their top priority for all their workers, and these changes clarify what types of employment are age-appropriate for young workers.”

Occupations or situations that are now generally treated as unsafe for youth under 16 include:

repairing, maintaining or operating heavy machinery;

places where a minor is not permitted to enter;

construction sites, heavy manufacturing and heavy industrial work;

sites designed to retain an oxygen-deficient or toxic atmosphere;

walk-in freezers or coolers, other than to place or retrieve an item;

handling substances that minors cannot legally purchase, use or distribute;

lifting, carrying or moving heavy items or animals; and

using, handling or applying hazardous substances, such as pesticides.

These changes to the Employment Standards Act were initiated through legislation in spring 2019.

Consultations were held with more than 1,700 youth, parents and employers from multiple sectors, prior to finalizing the changes this year.

Youth aged 14 and 15 will be able to do many appropriate jobs, defined as “light work,” with permission from a parent or guardian.

In some cases, 14 and 15 year olds may be permitted to do work outside the definition of light work with a permit from the Ministry of Labour’s Employment Standards Branch.

Examples of light work appropriate for 14 and 15 year olds include:

recreation and sports club work, such as lifeguard, coach, golf caddy, camp counsellor, referee and umpire;

light farm and yard work, such as gardening, harvesting by hand, clearing leaves and snow, and grass cutting;

administrative and secretarial work;

retail work, such as stocking shelves, packaging orders, laying out displays, sales and cashier;

food service work, such as busing tables, preparing food, dishwashing and serving food and non-alcoholic drinks; and

skilled and technical work, such as computer programmer, visual artists, graphic designer, writer and editor.

The new rules do not prevent children from babysitting or delivering newspapers part time, or students from working in a work study or work experience class.

As well, the current rules will continue to apply to young performers in recorded and live entertainment.

Children 12 and older can continue to be employed in a business or on a farm owned by an immediate family member, as long as the work meets the safety criteria set out in the regulation.

Prior to these changes, B.C. was the only province in Canada that allowed the employment of children as young as 12.

In some cases, this involved hazardous situations or environments, such as construction sites or heavy-industry settings.

The province says that as a result, young workers are injured on the job every year, with WorkSafeBC data reporting more than $1.1 million paid in job-related disability claims for workers 14 or younger between 2007 and 2016.

Work is also underway to define “hazardous work” for 16 to 18 year olds, with regulatory changes expected later this year to bring the legislation into force.

“We are committed to protecting B.C.’s workers of all ages from unsafe working conditions and unfair labour practices,” Bains said. “And we are improving B.C.’s employment standards to reflect the evolving needs of our workplaces. I look forward to continuing that work.”

The regulations have also narrowed the employment standards exclusion for home-care workers and babysitters who provide care to an adult or a child in a private residence.

This change ensures that caregivers who provide care averaging more than 15 hours per week will have the protections under the Employment Standards Act, while those providing in-home care and babysitting services for fewer hours can continue to work under more flexible arrangements.

