RCMP Inspector Lisa Fletcher has been promoted from Acting Detachment Commander to Superintendent, Nanaimo Detachment

In a news release from the city, Fletcher says she will be working to shift police resources to address the “rising and complex social and mental health matters” the Nanaimo RCMP members attend every day.

“I am confident that working with Nanaimo City Council and collaborating with the Ministries of Health, Mental Health and Addictions, Public Safety and other ministries will enhance the livability in this wonderful City,” says Fletcher.

Fletcher brings twenty-nine years of experience to the post; she grew up in Ladysmith, and was first sworn into the RCMP at the Nanaimo Detachment in 1992. She has served in four different detachments (Nanaimo, Surrey, Langley, and Chilliwack), as well as working in the Provincial and National Headquarters.

The City says Fletcher, in her role as the Acting Detachment Commander, has led the detachment through the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining full operational capacity and addressing detachment concerns.

During her term as Acting Detachment Commander, Fletcher was part of the city’s Health and Housing Task Force. The City says Fletcher also conducted a comprehensive organizational review “to identify deficiencies and opportunities for improvements. The outcome of the review was priority alignment, active pursuit of collaboration opportunities with other levels of governments and agencies, and implementation of innovative solutions geared to the changing policing needs of Nanaimo.”

Enhancing the livability of the community as an even safer place for all Nanaimo citizens is a significant priority for Fletcher and the detachment.

Link to Strategic Plan: Livability: Public Safety is a priority for the City. Through collaboration and implementation of innovative solutions and programs, Nanaimo will be an even safer place for all Nanaimo citizens.